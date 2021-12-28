American Express (NYSE:AXP) Position Increased by Beck Mack & Oliver LLC

Beck Mack & Oliver LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 311,519 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the quarter. American Express comprises about 1.4% of Beck Mack & Oliver LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $52,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 29.3% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,333 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $3,526,000 after acquiring an additional 4,836 shares during the period. Financial Avengers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 1.5% during the second quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 42,467 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $7,017,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 5.7% during the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,504 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $4,214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 42.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,781,138 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,946,597,000 after acquiring an additional 3,533,898 shares during the period. Finally, Beaton Management Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 61.6% during the second quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 7,203 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $969,000 after acquiring an additional 2,747 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of American Express from $193.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of American Express from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of American Express from $178.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of American Express from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.78.

In other news, insider Anna Marrs sold 26,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.22, for a total value of $4,467,814.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE AXP traded up $0.22 on Tuesday, hitting $164.61. 5,266 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,403,059. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.25. American Express has a twelve month low of $112.10 and a twelve month high of $189.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $170.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.51.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.55 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 28.48% and a net margin of 19.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Express will post 9.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is 17.97%.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

