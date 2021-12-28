Amex Exploration (CVE:AMX) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Shares of Amex Exploration Inc. (CVE:AMX) traded down 0.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$2.90 and last traded at C$2.94. 3,150 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 72,108 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.95.

Separately, Pi Financial lifted their price target on Amex Exploration from C$3.45 to C$3.70 in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

The firm has a market cap of C$259.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$2.85.

Amex Exploration Inc, a junior mining exploration company, acquires, explores, and develops gold projects in Canada. Its flagship property is the 100% owned Perron gold project that consists of 116 mining claims covering an area of 4,518 hectares situated in Rouyn-Noranda, Quebec. The company also holds a portfolio of three other properties focuses on gold and base metals in the Abitibi region of Quebec and elsewhere in the province.

