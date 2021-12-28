Amica Retiree Medical Trust Cuts Stock Position in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Amica Retiree Medical Trust lessened its stake in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 576 shares during the quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 2.2% during the third quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 1.9% during the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 0.7% during the third quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,467,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 0.9% during the third quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 7,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,265,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 3,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. 90.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CCI opened at $204.75 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $186.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $189.34. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 12 month low of $146.15 and a 12 month high of $204.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.57, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.43.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Crown Castle International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.33. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is 194.06%.

In other Crown Castle International news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 1,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $178.66 per share, for a total transaction of $198,312.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CCI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $192.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Crown Castle International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $213.00 to $208.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Crown Castle International in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $162.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crown Castle International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.67.

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

