Amica Retiree Medical Trust Has $353,000 Stock Position in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Amica Retiree Medical Trust reduced its position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 42.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 335 shares during the period. Amica Retiree Medical Trust’s holdings in Equinix were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equinix by 78,505.7% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 27,477 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Equinix by 95.7% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 45 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinix during the second quarter worth $68,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Equinix during the third quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equinix by 300.0% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Equinix alerts:

EQIX stock opened at $835.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.19 billion, a PE ratio of 175.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $806.89 and its 200-day moving average is $814.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Equinix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $586.73 and a 1 year high of $885.26.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.97 by ($4.29). The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 6.59%. Equinix’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.48 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were given a dividend of $2.87 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $11.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 241.68%.

In related news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $783.00, for a total value of $111,969.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $799.99, for a total transaction of $799,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,218 shares of company stock worth $971,829 in the last three months. Insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

EQIX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Equinix from $885.00 to $850.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Equinix in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $874.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Equinix from $920.00 to $880.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Equinix from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $879.00 to $939.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $886.12.

Equinix Profile

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

Featured Story: Return On Assets

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.