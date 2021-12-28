Anaconda Mining Inc. (TSE:ANX) Director Jonathan W. Fitzgerald Sells 39,500 Shares

Anaconda Mining Inc. (TSE:ANX) Director Jonathan W. Fitzgerald sold 39,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.64, for a total value of C$25,280.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 416,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$266,560.

Anaconda Mining stock opened at C$0.63 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of C$113.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.00. Anaconda Mining Inc. has a twelve month low of C$0.50 and a twelve month high of C$1.05.

Get Anaconda Mining alerts:

Anaconda Mining (TSE:ANX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.01 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$5.86 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Anaconda Mining Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Anaconda Mining Inc operates as a gold mining, development, and exploration company in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Point Rousse project comprising 6 mining leases and 7 mineral licenses with a total of 5,552 hectares located in the Baie Verte Mining District, Newfoundland; and the Goldboro Gold project comprising 37 contiguous claims covering an area of 592 hectares situated to the northeast of Halifax, Nova Scotia.

Further Reading: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Anaconda Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anaconda Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.