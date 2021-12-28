Analysts Anticipate Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) to Announce -$0.30 EPS

Brokerages predict that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) will post earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Alphatec’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.27) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.37). Alphatec posted earnings per share of ($0.22) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 36.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Alphatec will report full-year earnings of ($1.39) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.45) to ($1.36). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.83) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.32) to ($0.53). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Alphatec.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical technology company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.20). Alphatec had a negative net margin of 61.41% and a negative return on equity of 92.96%. The business had revenue of $62.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ATEC shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Alphatec from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alphatec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Alphatec in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Alphatec in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.50 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphatec has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.13.

Shares of ATEC traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.91. 74,926 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 954,134. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.37 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. Alphatec has a 1 year low of $10.31 and a 1 year high of $19.36.

In related news, CEO Patrick Miles purchased 50,000 shares of Alphatec stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.71 per share, for a total transaction of $585,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David R. Pelizzon purchased 5,425 shares of Alphatec stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $70,525.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 158,287 shares of company stock valued at $1,733,856 and have sold 40,504 shares valued at $483,899. Corporate insiders own 34.38% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Alphatec by 13.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,966,577 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $76,088,000 after purchasing an additional 594,482 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C lifted its stake in shares of Alphatec by 5.7% in the third quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 3,594,829 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $43,821,000 after buying an additional 192,445 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alphatec by 20.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,161,208 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $48,430,000 after buying an additional 529,579 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Alphatec by 945.3% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,062,091 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $37,327,000 after buying an additional 2,769,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Alphatec by 26.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,890,583 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,964,000 after buying an additional 392,810 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.19% of the company’s stock.

Alphatec Company Profile

Alphatec Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of spinal fusion technology products and solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders. It offers intra-operative information and neuromonitoring technologies, access systems, interbody implants, fixation systems, and various biologics offerings.

