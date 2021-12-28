Analysts Anticipate Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) Will Post Earnings of $0.70 Per Share

Brokerages expect Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) to announce earnings of $0.70 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Koppers’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.68 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.71. Koppers reported earnings of $0.75 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Koppers will report full year earnings of $4.13 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.12 to $4.14. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.33 to $5.05. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Koppers.

Get Koppers alerts:

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $424.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.97 million. Koppers had a return on equity of 23.69% and a net margin of 4.90%. Koppers’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.64 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Koppers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.60.

Shares of NYSE:KOP traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $31.38. 40,118 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 120,039. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Koppers has a 52 week low of $27.91 and a 52 week high of $39.44. The company has a market cap of $669.62 million, a PE ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 2.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.90.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KOP. Aurora Investment Counsel boosted its holdings in Koppers by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 49,659 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. raised its position in Koppers by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 105,619 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,302,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its position in Koppers by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 5,207 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in Koppers by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 11,670 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Koppers by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 90.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Koppers Company Profile

Koppers Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals and carbon compounds. It operates through the following segments: Carbon Materials and Chemicals; Railroad and Utility Products and Services; and Performance Chemicals. The Carbon Materials and Chemicals segment manufactures carbon pitch naphthalene,creosote and carbon black feedstock.

Recommended Story: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Koppers (KOP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Koppers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koppers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.