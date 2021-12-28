Analysts Anticipate Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $953.75 Million

Brokerages forecast that Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) will report sales of $953.75 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Xilinx’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $969.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $938.40 million. Xilinx reported sales of $803.40 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Xilinx will report full year sales of $3.73 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.70 billion to $3.75 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $4.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.03 billion to $4.09 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Xilinx.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The programmable devices maker reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $935.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $890.58 million. Xilinx had a return on equity of 29.99% and a net margin of 23.06%. The business’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist lifted their price target on Xilinx from $143.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Xilinx from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Xilinx in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Xilinx from $195.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Xilinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.36.

Shares of Xilinx stock traded down $2.51 on Tuesday, reaching $220.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,783,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,434,510. The company has a market capitalization of $54.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.62 and a beta of 0.99. Xilinx has a 52-week low of $111.84 and a 52-week high of $239.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $207.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $167.77. The company has a quick ratio of 6.35, a current ratio of 6.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Xilinx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.11%.

In related news, EVP William Christopher Madden sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.27, for a total value of $2,142,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XLNX. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in Xilinx by 83.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 174 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in Xilinx by 72.8% during the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 178 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in shares of Xilinx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xilinx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of Xilinx by 78.6% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 275 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. 77.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Xilinx Company Profile

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

