Analysts Expect Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) to Announce $0.30 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) will announce earnings of $0.30 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Insulet’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.37 and the lowest is $0.23. Insulet reported earnings per share of ($0.26) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 215.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Insulet will report full year earnings of $0.12 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.20. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.89 to $2.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Insulet.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $275.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.62 million. Insulet had a negative net margin of 2.84% and a positive return on equity of 0.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PODD. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Insulet from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Insulet from $262.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Insulet from $285.00 to $329.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Insulet from $276.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Insulet in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Insulet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $316.00.

In other news, CEO Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.87, for a total value of $4,243,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in Insulet by 86.2% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 108 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Insulet in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Insulet in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Insulet by 80.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 206 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Insulet in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000.

Shares of NASDAQ PODD traded down $9.44 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $263.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 534,640. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $291.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $287.56. The company has a quick ratio of 4.58, a current ratio of 5.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. Insulet has a fifty-two week low of $218.28 and a fifty-two week high of $324.81.

Insulet Company Profile

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals.

