Analysts Expect Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $23.19 Million

Analysts expect Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA) to post $23.19 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Luna Innovations’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $23.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $23.38 million. Luna Innovations posted sales of $25.92 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Luna Innovations will report full year sales of $97.94 million for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $105.68 million, with estimates ranging from $103.36 million to $108.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Luna Innovations.

Get Luna Innovations alerts:

Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). Luna Innovations had a positive return on equity of 5.66% and a negative net margin of 0.26%. The business had revenue of $20.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 EPS.

LUNA has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley decreased their target price on Luna Innovations from $14.50 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Northland Securities decreased their target price on Luna Innovations from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Luna Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ:LUNA traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $8.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,578. Luna Innovations has a 12 month low of $7.90 and a 12 month high of $13.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $270.15 million, a P/E ratio of -845.00 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Luna Innovations by 1.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 80,800 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Luna Innovations by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,879 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Luna Innovations by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 18,874 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Luna Innovations by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,533 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Luna Innovations by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,084 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,559 shares in the last quarter. 48.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Luna Innovations Company Profile

Luna Innovations, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of fiber optic test and measurement, sensing and instrumentation products for the automotive, aerospace, energy and infrastructure industries. It operates through the following segments: Lightwave and Luna Labs. The Lightwave segment develops, manufactures and markets distributed fiber optic sensing products and fiber optic communications test and control products.

Read More: What is Green Investing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Luna Innovations (LUNA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Luna Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luna Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.