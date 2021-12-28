Analysts Expect Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK) to Announce -$0.82 EPS

Equities analysts expect Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.82) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Teekay Tankers’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.97) and the highest is ($0.69). Teekay Tankers reported earnings of ($1.21) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Teekay Tankers will report full-year earnings of ($4.18) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.33) to ($4.05). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.13) to $2.73. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Teekay Tankers.

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The shipping company reported ($1.48) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.63) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $115.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.25 million. Teekay Tankers had a negative net margin of 54.10% and a negative return on equity of 15.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Teekay Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Teekay Tankers presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.80.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Teekay Tankers by 3.1% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 33,005 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Teekay Tankers by 8.7% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,766 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Teekay Tankers by 32.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,997 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Teekay Tankers by 48.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,282 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Teekay Tankers during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.74% of the company’s stock.

TNK stock opened at $10.92 on Friday. Teekay Tankers has a 52 week low of $10.08 and a 52 week high of $16.09. The company has a market cap of $368.42 million, a P/E ratio of -1.34 and a beta of -0.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

About Teekay Tankers

Teekay Tankers Ltd. engages in the provision of crude oil and refined petroleum products through the operation of its oil and product tankers. It operates through the Tanker and Ship-to-Ship (STS) Transfer segment. The Tanker segment includes the operations of all the tankers, including those employed on full service lightering contracts.

