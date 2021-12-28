Analysts Expect The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) Will Announce Earnings of $0.61 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) to report earnings of $0.61 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for The GEO Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.64 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.58. The GEO Group reported earnings of $0.62 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The GEO Group will report full year earnings of $2.57 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.54 to $2.59. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.35 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover The GEO Group.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.28). The GEO Group had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 6.11%. The company had revenue of $557.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $551.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The GEO Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th.

Shares of GEO traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.73. 24,388 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,720,002. The GEO Group has a 1-year low of $4.96 and a 1-year high of $11.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.27 and a 200-day moving average of $7.72. The stock has a market cap of $947.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.70.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of The GEO Group by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 63,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of The GEO Group by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,375 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of The GEO Group by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 112,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 2,744 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of The GEO Group by 64.6% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,011 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of The GEO Group by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 51,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 3,360 shares during the period. 79.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The GEO Group Company Profile

The GEO Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the ownership, lease, and management of correctional, detention, and re-entry facilities. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Secure Services; GEO Care; International Services; and Facility Construction and Design.

