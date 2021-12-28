Analysts Expect TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.53 Per Share

Analysts expect TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS) to announce earnings of $0.53 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for TriMas’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.57 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.49. TriMas reported earnings per share of $0.38 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 39.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that TriMas will report full-year earnings of $2.22 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.19 to $2.25. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.42 to $2.65. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow TriMas.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.03). TriMas had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The firm had revenue of $222.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of TriMas from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th.

Shares of TRS traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.87. The stock had a trading volume of 63,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,361. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 3.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.99 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.68. TriMas has a 52-week low of $27.86 and a 52-week high of $38.72.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 2nd. TriMas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.26%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of TriMas during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of TriMas by 51.3% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Wilen Investment Management CORP. acquired a new stake in shares of TriMas during the third quarter worth about $177,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of TriMas by 99.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of TriMas by 31.9% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 6,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares in the last quarter. 97.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TriMas Company Profile

TriMas Corp. engages in the manufacture of industrial products for customers in the consumer products, aerospace, industrial, petrochemical, refinery, and oil and gas end markets. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment designs and manufactures dispensing products, (including foaming pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, sanitizer pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, nasal sprayers and trigger sprayers), polymeric and steel caps and closures (including food lids, flip-top closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures and flexible spouts), polymeric jar products, and fully integrated dispensers for fill-ready bag-in-box applications, all for a variety of consumer product markets including, but not limited to beauty and personal care, home care, food and beverage, and pharmaceutical and nutraceutical, as well as the industrial market.

