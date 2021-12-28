Analysts Set Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) PT at C$51.67

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$51.67.

AP.UN has been the topic of a number of research reports. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$50.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$51.00 target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Desjardins raised Allied Properties Real Estate Investment to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$52.50 to C$53.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment to C$53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

Shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment stock opened at C$43.35 on Friday. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment has a 52-week low of C$35.40 and a 52-week high of C$46.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$43.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$43.70. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.77, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.

