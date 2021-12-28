Analysts Set Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) Price Target at $65.69

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $66.46.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CFLT shares. JMP Securities increased their price target on Confluent from $52.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Confluent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. Cowen raised their target price on Confluent from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. DA Davidson started coverage on Confluent in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Finally, William Blair started coverage on Confluent in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

NASDAQ CFLT traded down $1.19 on Thursday, reaching $75.40. The company had a trading volume of 16,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,302,489. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $73.93. Confluent has a 52-week low of $37.71 and a 52-week high of $94.97.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $102.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.72 million. Confluent had a negative return on equity of 72.10% and a negative net margin of 76.90%. Confluent’s revenue was up 66.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Confluent will post -1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Chetan Puttagunta sold 31,926 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total transaction of $2,397,004.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Steven M. Spurlock sold 854 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.54, for a total value of $73,051.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,737,839 shares of company stock valued at $140,054,570.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CFLT. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Confluent during the 2nd quarter valued at about $475,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Confluent in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $238,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Confluent in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $957,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Confluent in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,874,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Confluent in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $166,000. 16.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Confluent

Confluent, Inc engages in developing cloud-native platform for data-in-motion that helps companies to connect their applications around real-time streams in the United States and internationally. The company offers Apache Kafka, a community distributed event streaming platform. Its products also include Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for Apache Kafka to connect and process data of user companies; Confluent platform, a self-managed platform to connect, process, and react to data in real-time for streaming data from across the organization for customer experiences and data-driven operations; ksqlDB that enables users to build real-time applications; and Confluent hub.

