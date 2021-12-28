Analysts Set Erste Group Bank AG (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) Price Target at $45.80

Erste Group Bank AG (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.80.

EBKDY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays raised Erste Group Bank to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from €40.00 ($45.45) to €41.00 ($46.59) in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Erste Group Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley raised Erste Group Bank to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from €49.00 ($55.68) to €50.00 ($56.82) in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Erste Group Bank to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from €44.00 ($50.00) to €45.00 ($51.14) in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Erste Group Bank from €48.00 ($54.55) to €51.00 ($57.95) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th.

OTCMKTS EBKDY opened at $23.47 on Friday. Erste Group Bank has a 1-year low of $15.05 and a 1-year high of $24.34. The company has a market capitalization of $20.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.04.

Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter. Erste Group Bank had a return on equity of 6.98% and a net margin of 17.61%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Erste Group Bank will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Erste Group Bank Company Profile

Erste Group Bank AG engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, Corporates, Group Markets, Asset/Liability Management & Local Corporate Center, Savings Banks, and Group Corporate Center. The Retail segment comprises the business with private individuals, micros, and free professionals within the responsibility of account managers in the retail network.

