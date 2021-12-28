Analysts Set FG New America Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OPFI) Price Target at $11.40

FG New America Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OPFI) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.40.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FG New America Acquisition from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OPFI. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of FG New America Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $77,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in FG New America Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $81,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in FG New America Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $133,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC raised its position in FG New America Acquisition by 158.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 27,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd raised its position in FG New America Acquisition by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE OPFI traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $4.57. The stock had a trading volume of 7,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,928. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.87. FG New America Acquisition has a 1 year low of $4.11 and a 1 year high of $11.60.

FG New America Acquisition (NYSE:OPFI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $91.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.66 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that FG New America Acquisition will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

About FG New America Acquisition

FG New America Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify businesses in the insurance and financial services industry, with focuses on finTech and insuretech sectors.

