Analysts Set Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) PT at $23.30

Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.30.

A number of research analysts recently commented on GPK shares. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

Get Graphic Packaging alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging during the second quarter worth $26,000. Cutler Group LP increased its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 652.0% during the second quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,504 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 20.7% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Graphic Packaging by 1,142.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 4,991 shares in the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:GPK traded up $0.34 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,119,849. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. Graphic Packaging has a 12 month low of $15.36 and a 12 month high of $21.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of 23.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.19.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 17.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Graphic Packaging will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is 37.50%.

About Graphic Packaging

Graphic Packaging Holding Co provides paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. The firm produces folding cartons, kraft paperboard, coated-recycled boxboard and multi-wall bags. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

Read More: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Graphic Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphic Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.