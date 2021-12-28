Analysts Set Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Price Target at $63.71

Shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $63.71.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MC. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Moelis & Company from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Moelis & Company from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Moelis & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st.

In related news, Director Kenneth Shropshire sold 2,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.71, for a total transaction of $153,602.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,930,486 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $337,385,000 after acquiring an additional 438,869 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 0.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,561,819 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $282,239,000 after acquiring an additional 33,385 shares during the period. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL boosted its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 0.9% in the third quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL now owns 2,041,626 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $126,315,000 after buying an additional 19,064 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 0.3% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,796,856 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $102,223,000 after buying an additional 5,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 2.0% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,700,147 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $96,722,000 after buying an additional 32,664 shares during the last quarter. 85.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MC stock opened at $63.36 on Friday. Moelis & Company has a 1 year low of $45.38 and a 1 year high of $77.49. The firm has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.58.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $490.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $393.49 million. Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 95.60% and a net margin of 25.54%. Moelis & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 136.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Moelis & Company will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $3.10 per share. This represents a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This is an increase from Moelis & Company’s previous None dividend of $2.20. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.68%.

Moelis & Co operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments.

