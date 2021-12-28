Analysts Set NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) PT at $5.29

Shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.44.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NEX. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $5.40 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $5.40 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEX. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 575.3% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,565,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,494,000 after purchasing an additional 4,741,684 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 13,135,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,423,000 after purchasing an additional 3,492,591 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 716.8% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,801,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,487,000 after purchasing an additional 3,336,137 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 112.0% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,454,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,961,000 after purchasing an additional 2,881,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 101.3% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,610,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,707,000 after purchasing an additional 2,824,148 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NEX traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.70. The stock had a trading volume of 723,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,870,262. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.07. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a 12-month low of $3.06 and a 12-month high of $5.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $895.29 million, a PE ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 3.03.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.01). NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative net margin of 16.88% and a negative return on equity of 38.62%. The firm had revenue of $393.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $403.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.41) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 140.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NexTier Oilfield Solutions will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Company Profile

NexTier Oilfield Solutions, Incis an oilfield service company. It offers completion solutions, hydraulic fracturing, wire line, pump down, coiled tubing, cementing, rig services, special services, and fluids management services. The company operates through the following segments: Completion Services, Well Construction and Intervention Services and Well Support Services.

