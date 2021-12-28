Analysts Set One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) PT at $7.39

One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.39.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded One Stop Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ OSS opened at $4.75 on Friday. One Stop Systems has a twelve month low of $3.52 and a twelve month high of $9.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.36. The stock has a market cap of $88.66 million, a P/E ratio of 31.67 and a beta of 1.97.

One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. One Stop Systems had a return on equity of 3.82% and a net margin of 5.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that One Stop Systems will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Steve D. Cooper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.30, for a total transaction of $53,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 25.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in One Stop Systems by 73.2% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 4,789 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in One Stop Systems in the second quarter valued at $69,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in shares of One Stop Systems during the second quarter valued at $84,000. Jump Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of One Stop Systems by 25.9% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 15,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 3,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of One Stop Systems during the first quarter valued at $192,000. 23.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

One Stop Systems Company Profile

One Stop Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of computing modules and systems targeting edge deployments. It specializes in computers and storage products incorporate state-of-the art components, and allow its customers to offer high-end computing capabilities to their target markets.

