Analysts Set salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Target Price at $325.49

Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the forty-one analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $325.49.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Monday, December 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of salesforce.com from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Barclays set a $348.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, December 1st.

CRM stock opened at $258.30 on Friday. salesforce.com has a twelve month low of $201.51 and a twelve month high of $311.75. The company has a market cap of $254.43 billion, a PE ratio of 142.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $283.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $265.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.35. salesforce.com had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 5.71%. The firm had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that salesforce.com will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.11, for a total value of $5,442,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 7,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.90, for a total transaction of $2,228,707.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 512,334 shares of company stock worth $145,421,795. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $271,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,336 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,029,602 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $251,501,000 after acquiring an additional 90,469 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $272,000. Finally, Graypoint LLC boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 2,974 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

