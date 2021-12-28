Analysts Set salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Target Price at $325.49

Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the forty-one analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $325.49.
A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Monday, December 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of salesforce.com from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Barclays set a $348.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, December 1st.
CRM stock opened at $258.30 on Friday. salesforce.com has a twelve month low of $201.51 and a twelve month high of $311.75. The company has a market cap of $254.43 billion, a PE ratio of 142.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $283.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $265.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.
In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.11, for a total value of $5,442,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 7,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.90, for a total transaction of $2,228,707.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 512,334 shares of company stock worth $145,421,795. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $271,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,336 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,029,602 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $251,501,000 after acquiring an additional 90,469 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $272,000. Finally, Graypoint LLC boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 2,974 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.41% of the company’s stock.
salesforce.com Company Profile
salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.
