Analysts Set StorageVault Canada Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVAUF) Price Target at $7.00

StorageVault Canada Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVAUF) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.00.

SVAUF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on StorageVault Canada from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$6.50 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$6.50 to C$7.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$6.50 to C$7.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, CIBC started coverage on shares of StorageVault Canada in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

Shares of StorageVault Canada stock traded up $0.67 during trading on Thursday, reaching $5.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,114. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.38. StorageVault Canada has a 52 week low of $3.03 and a 52 week high of $5.89.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.0028 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th.

About StorageVault Canada

StorageVault Canada Inc owns, manages, and rents self-storage and portable storage space in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Division. The company manages 45 stores owned by third parties; and stores, shreds, and manages documents and records for customers.

