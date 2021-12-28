Analysts Set Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREY) Target Price at $87.00

Shares of Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREY) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $87.00.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SSREY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Swiss Re from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Swiss Re in a report on Monday, December 6th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Swiss Re in a report on Monday, November 1st. DZ Bank downgraded Swiss Re from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a CHF 87 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Swiss Re in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Get Swiss Re alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:SSREY opened at $24.59 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.10. Swiss Re has a 52 week low of $20.87 and a 52 week high of $25.61.

Swiss Re AG engages in the provision of reinsurance, insurance and other insurance-based forms of risk transfer. It operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Reinsurance, Life and Health Reinsurance, Corporate Solutions, Life Capital, and Group Items. The Property and Casualty segment comprises of the business lines property, casualty including motor, and specialty.

Featured Story: Accumulation/Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Swiss Re Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swiss Re and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.