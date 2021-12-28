Analysts Set Trican Well Service Ltd. (TSE:TCW) Price Target at C$3.45

Shares of Trican Well Service Ltd. (TSE:TCW) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$3.45.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TCW. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Trican Well Service to C$4.00 and gave the company a “sector perfomr” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. ATB Capital upped their price target on shares of Trican Well Service from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Trican Well Service to a “buy” rating and set a C$4.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Trican Well Service from C$3.70 to C$4.15 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Trican Well Service from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

TCW stock opened at C$2.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$666.81 million and a P/E ratio of -31.90. Trican Well Service has a 52 week low of C$1.55 and a 52 week high of C$3.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$3.13 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28.

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.01 by C$0.03. On average, equities research analysts expect that Trican Well Service will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Trican Well Service Company Profile

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design solutions, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

