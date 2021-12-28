Analysts Set UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCRY) PT at $17.00

UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCRY) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.00.

UNCRY has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of UniCredit from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Sunday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of UniCredit in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. HSBC raised shares of UniCredit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of UniCredit in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of UniCredit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Shares of UNCRY traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $7.62. The stock had a trading volume of 41,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,030. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.71 and a 200 day moving average of $6.35. UniCredit has a 52 week low of $4.43 and a 52 week high of $7.75.

UniCredit SpA engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking (CIB), Central and Eastern Europe (CEE), Group Corporate Centre and Non-Core.

