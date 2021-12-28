Analyzing Cadre (NYSE:CDRE) and Surgalign (NASDAQ:SRGA)

Cadre (NYSE:CDRE) and Surgalign (NASDAQ:SRGA) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

44.2% of Surgalign shares are held by institutional investors. 11.0% of Surgalign shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current ratings for Cadre and Surgalign, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cadre 0 1 5 0 2.83 Surgalign 0 1 4 0 2.80

Cadre currently has a consensus target price of $23.60, suggesting a potential upside of 2.30%. Surgalign has a consensus target price of $3.15, suggesting a potential upside of 309.52%. Given Surgalign’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Surgalign is more favorable than Cadre.

Profitability

This table compares Cadre and Surgalign’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cadre N/A N/A N/A Surgalign -146.88% -128.61% -36.94%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Cadre and Surgalign’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cadre N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Surgalign $101.75 million 1.05 -$33.78 million ($1.63) -0.47

Cadre has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Surgalign.

Summary

Cadre beats Surgalign on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cadre Company Profile

Cadre Holdings Inc. is a manufacturer and distributer of safety and survivability equipment for first responders. The Company’s core products include body armor, explosive ordnance disposal equipment and duty gear. Its primarily brands include Safariland(R) and Med-Eng(R). Cadre Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.

Surgalign Company Profile

Surgalign Holdings, Inc. is a medical technology company, which engages in designing, developing, and manufacturing biologic metal and synthetic implants. Its products portfolio include cervical fixation, The Streamline (TL) fixation, motion preservation, orthobiologics, cervical inter-body fusion, TL IBF, and SI joint fusion. It offers coflex interlaminar stabilization device, SImmetry sacroiliac joint fusion system, and Fortilink IBF system with TETRAfuse?3D technology. The company was founded on February 12, 1998 and is headquartered in Deerfield, IL.

