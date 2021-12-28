Analyzing Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) and Honest (NASDAQ:HNST)

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) and Honest (NASDAQ:HNST) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

71.2% of Coupang shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.8% of Honest shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Coupang and Honest, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Coupang 0 4 3 0 2.43 Honest 0 2 7 0 2.78

Coupang presently has a consensus price target of $45.86, suggesting a potential upside of 55.34%. Honest has a consensus price target of $15.44, suggesting a potential upside of 96.41%. Given Honest’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Honest is more favorable than Coupang.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Coupang and Honest’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Coupang $11.97 billion 4.32 -$474.89 million N/A N/A Honest $300.52 million 2.38 -$14.47 million N/A N/A

Honest has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Coupang.

Profitability

This table compares Coupang and Honest’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Coupang -7.19% -81.85% -12.15% Honest -13.39% N/A -16.49%

Coupang Company Profile

Coupang, Inc. owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and dÃ©cor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Seoul, South Korea.

Honest Company Profile

The Honest Company, Inc. manufactures and sells baby, personal, and beauty care products. It offers products in the areas of diapers, bath, body, beauty, cleaning, gifts, kids, and clothing. The company serves customers through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers. The Honest Company, Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

