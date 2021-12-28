Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX) Receives $39.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.00.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ANNX shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on Annexon in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Annexon in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Annexon in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Annexon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Annexon in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANNX. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Annexon by 484.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Annexon by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 28,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 11,131 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Annexon by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 36,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after buying an additional 11,410 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Annexon by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 33,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Annexon during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000.

Shares of ANNX opened at $12.01 on Friday. Annexon has a 12-month low of $11.54 and a 12-month high of $38.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.84.

Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.06). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Annexon will post -3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for autoimmune and neurodegenerative diseases. It focuses on the treatment of body, brain, and eye disorders. The company's C1q is an initiating molecule of the classical complement pathway that targets distinct disease processes, such as antibody-mediated autoimmune disease and complement-mediated neurodegeneration.

