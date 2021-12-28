Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Shares Acquired by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 91,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,347 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in AON were worth $26,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AON during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of AON by 286.7% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its position in shares of AON by 320.0% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AON during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of AON during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Byron Spruell bought 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $296.32 per share, with a total value of $59,264.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AON stock opened at $298.43 on Tuesday. Aon plc has a 52 week low of $200.65 and a 52 week high of $326.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $300.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $279.37. The firm has a market cap of $65.75 billion, a PE ratio of 75.74 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59.

AON (NYSE:AON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.04. AON had a return on equity of 67.50% and a net margin of 7.58%. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Aon plc will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. AON’s payout ratio is 51.78%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on AON from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners upped their target price on AON from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on AON in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $313.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on AON from $298.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut AON from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $321.00 to $326.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $302.89.

About AON

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

