AppCoins Price Reaches $0.0258 on Exchanges (APPC)

AppCoins (CURRENCY:APPC) traded 7.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. In the last week, AppCoins has traded 39.7% lower against the US dollar. AppCoins has a market capitalization of $6.31 million and $845,693.00 worth of AppCoins was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AppCoins coin can now be purchased for about $0.0258 or 0.00000054 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00005169 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002087 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001175 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.31 or 0.00044476 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002077 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00007110 BTC.

About AppCoins

AppCoins (CRYPTO:APPC) is a coin. It launched on November 6th, 2017. AppCoins’ total supply is 244,296,475 coins and its circulating supply is 244,296,474 coins. AppCoins’ official website is appcoins.io . The Reddit community for AppCoins is /r/AppcoinsProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . AppCoins’ official Twitter account is @AppCoinsProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “AppCoins is a cryptocurrency for app stores that gives users new app purchasing power, unleashes monetization potential for developers and increases app safety.This project provides developers a transparent and efficient way to monetise their apps and build a reputation across app stores; provides users a trusted environment with new purchasing possibilities and incentives to discover apps; and creates an app economy with a new universal language that ensures trust, transparency, and openness.”

Buying and Selling AppCoins

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AppCoins directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AppCoins should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AppCoins using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

