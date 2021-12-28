AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH) Stock Holdings Boosted by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH) by 44.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in AppHarvest were worth $104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of APPH. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in AppHarvest during the 1st quarter valued at $2,661,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of AppHarvest during the 2nd quarter worth $422,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of AppHarvest during the 2nd quarter worth $109,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AppHarvest by 57.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 35,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 13,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of AppHarvest during the 2nd quarter worth $658,000. 49.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AppHarvest alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised AppHarvest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd.

APPH opened at $4.38 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.36. AppHarvest, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.32 and a fifty-two week high of $42.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 5.63 and a quick ratio of 5.53.

AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $0.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.33 million. Equities research analysts forecast that AppHarvest, Inc. will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AppHarvest Profile

AppHarvest, Inc, a development stage company, builds and operates high-tech greenhouses to grow fruits and vegetables in the United States. Its products include tomatoes and leafy greens. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Morehead, Kentucky.

Further Reading: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH).

Receive News & Ratings for AppHarvest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppHarvest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.