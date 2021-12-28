Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Purchased by Jacobsen Capital Management

Jacobsen Capital Management increased its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 27,185 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 1.9% of Jacobsen Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Jacobsen Capital Management’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 9.8% during the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 843,047 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $119,291,000 after purchasing an additional 75,495 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.3% during the third quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 41,648 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,893,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Round Table Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.3% during the third quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 120,211 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $17,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 3.8% during the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 150,839 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $21,344,000 after purchasing an additional 5,490 shares during the period. Finally, Live Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 3.5% during the third quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 82,681 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $11,699,000 after purchasing an additional 2,780 shares during the period. 56.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $180.33 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $160.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.07. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.21 and a fifty-two week high of $182.13.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24. The company had revenue of $83.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.94 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 144.13% and a net margin of 25.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.66%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Apple in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Apple from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group set a $175.00 price target on Apple in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on Apple from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.06.

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 165,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total value of $23,022,040.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 89,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total value of $12,416,538.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 473,347 shares of company stock worth $67,822,283. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

