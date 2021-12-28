AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Shares Bought by 6 Meridian

6 Meridian grew its holdings in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) by 16.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the quarter. 6 Meridian’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in AptarGroup by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,836,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $962,906,000 after acquiring an additional 153,925 shares during the period. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C lifted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 1.7% in the second quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 3,296,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $464,212,000 after buying an additional 55,023 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 8.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,307,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $325,036,000 after buying an additional 180,641 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 2.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 898,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $126,764,000 after buying an additional 21,746 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 2.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 893,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $125,782,000 after buying an additional 24,256 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.52% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ATR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on AptarGroup from $148.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on AptarGroup from $162.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on AptarGroup from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of AptarGroup in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.83.

NYSE:ATR opened at $119.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.68. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 1-year low of $112.37 and a 1-year high of $158.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.24.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.94. The firm had revenue of $825.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.32 million. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 7.58%. AptarGroup’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 27th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 26th. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is 42.94%.

About AptarGroup

AptarGroup, Inc develops manufactures and sales of consumer product dispensing systems. It operates through the following business segments: Beauty & Home, Pharma and Food & Beverage. The Beauty & Home segment primarily sells pumps, aerosol valves and accessories to the personal care and household markets and pumps and decorative components to the fragrance/cosmetic market.

