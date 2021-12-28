Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) Trading Up 3%

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO) shares rose 3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.49 and last traded at $5.49. Approximately 7,885 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,090,639 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.33.

ARCO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered Arcos Dorados from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Arcos Dorados from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.62.

Get Arcos Dorados alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 48.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.44.

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06. Arcos Dorados had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 0.95%. The firm had revenue of $723.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $712.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARCO. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in Arcos Dorados in the third quarter valued at $8,586,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of Arcos Dorados in the third quarter worth about $4,585,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Arcos Dorados by 632.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 620,783 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,178,000 after buying an additional 536,023 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in Arcos Dorados in the second quarter valued at about $2,388,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Arcos Dorados by 1.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,781,332 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $101,280,000 after purchasing an additional 203,549 shares during the last quarter. 38.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO)

Arcos Dorados Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of restaurants. The firm operates and franchises McDonald’s restaurants in the food services industry through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Caribbean Division, North Latin America division (NOLAD), and South Latin America division (SLAD).

See Also: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Arcos Dorados Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcos Dorados and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.