Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $86.25.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Ares Management from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Ares Management in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Ares Management from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of Ares Management in a report on Friday, December 3rd.

In other Ares Management news, insider R. Kipp Deveer sold 29,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.33, for a total value of $2,464,459.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 213,404 shares of company stock worth $18,219,189 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 49.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ares Management in the 3rd quarter worth $260,000. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Management during the 3rd quarter valued at about $467,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ares Management by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 183,829 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $13,572,000 after acquiring an additional 12,012 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD boosted its position in shares of Ares Management by 54.0% during the 3rd quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 9,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Ares Management by 1,156.8% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 96,524 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,883,000 after acquiring an additional 88,844 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.43% of the company’s stock.

Ares Management stock opened at $82.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Ares Management has a 1-year low of $44.43 and a 1-year high of $90.08.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $512.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $528.44 million. Ares Management had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 14.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ares Management will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is 97.92%.

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S.

