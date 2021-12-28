ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKQ) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its stake in ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKQ) by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,358 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF were worth $998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Activest Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF by 213.9% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF in the second quarter valued at $92,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF by 58.8% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 13,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 4,985 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF during the second quarter worth about $2,795,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in shares of ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF by 3,181.8% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter.

Get ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA ARKQ opened at $78.88 on Tuesday. ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF has a 52-week low of $73.10 and a 52-week high of $101.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.99.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKQ).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.