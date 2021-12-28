ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) Shares Sold by Diversified LLC

Diversified LLC lowered its stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 8.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 396 shares during the quarter. Diversified LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smith Anglin Financial LLC lifted its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 56,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,450,000 after buying an additional 2,696 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the second quarter valued at about $801,000. Compass Ion Advisors LLC lifted its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 136,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,045,000 after buying an additional 4,979 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 1,095.9% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 296,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,212,000 after buying an additional 271,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. lifted its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 8.8% in the third quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 30,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,329,000 after buying an additional 2,428 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA ARKK opened at $97.37 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $109.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.05. ARK Innovation ETF has a 12 month low of $89.03 and a 12 month high of $159.70.

