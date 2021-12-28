Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $6.25 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a biotechnology company. It is focused on the development of bacteriophage therapeutics for antibiotic-resistant infections using its proprietary bacteriophage-based technology. The company’s principal product candidate consist AP-SA01, targets Staphylococcus aureus including multidrug-resistant strains. It is also developing and advancing a pipeline of synthetic phage candidates, including a synthetic phage for Pseudomonas aeruginosa. Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as AmpliPhi Biosciences Corporation, is based in Marina del Rey, California. “

Shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $5.86 on Friday. Armata Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $2.82 and a 52-week high of $10.48. The stock has a market cap of $158.72 million, a PE ratio of -5.33 and a beta of 1.14.

Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.04. Armata Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 594.94% and a negative return on equity of 90.20%. Research analysts predict that Armata Pharmaceuticals will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARMP. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Armata Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $74,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Armata Pharmaceuticals by 121.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 167,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 91,782 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its position in Armata Pharmaceuticals by 134.3% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 113,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 65,000 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals by 108.4% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 48,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals by 928.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 18,570 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

About Armata Pharmaceuticals

Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on the development of bacteriophage therapeutics for the treatment of drug-resistant bacterial infections. The company was founded on May 9, 2019 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

