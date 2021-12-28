Arqma Price Down 11.9% Over Last Week (ARQ)

Arqma (CURRENCY:ARQ) traded 6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. Arqma has a market cap of $584,720.57 and approximately $1,221.00 worth of Arqma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Arqma has traded down 11.9% against the US dollar. One Arqma coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0495 or 0.00000104 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Arqma alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $47,675.94 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,811.52 or 0.07994633 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $146.39 or 0.00307049 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $439.65 or 0.00922158 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00012499 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.10 or 0.00073628 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $209.34 or 0.00439080 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00007523 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $121.58 or 0.00255020 BTC.

About Arqma

Arqma is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-lite hashing algorithm. Arqma’s total supply is 17,859,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,814,456 coins. Arqma’s official Twitter account is @ArQmA_Network . The Reddit community for Arqma is /r/arqma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Arqma’s official website is arqma.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ArQmA is a decentralized public project of block chains, cryptocurrencies, and is fully open source. ArQmA creates a full currency exchange platform which aims to connect banks, payment providers, digital asset exchanges, corporations, and simple people via crypto to provide a payment system for everyone. ARQ is PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight-Lite algorithm. It is anti-ASIC and Nicehash to give everyone a chance to mine. “

Arqma Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arqma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arqma should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arqma using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Arqma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arqma and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.