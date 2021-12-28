Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Reaches New 12-Month High at $171.21

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $171.21 and last traded at $169.32, with a volume of 443233 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $170.44.

Several analysts have commented on AJG shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $186.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.83.

The firm has a market cap of $35.10 billion, a PE ratio of 36.89, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.64.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.56%.

In related news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.28, for a total transaction of $1,652,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 11,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.00, for a total transaction of $1,937,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AJG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 211,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,504,000 after buying an additional 78,599 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 199,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,982,000 after buying an additional 25,597 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 3,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 165,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3,866.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. 83.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile (NYSE:AJG)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment comprises of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

