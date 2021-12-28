Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates lessened its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) by 2.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 596,165 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 15,015 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management were worth $29,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in APAM. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 3,865,000.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 38,651 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 38,650 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 2.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 41,721 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 3.7% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,620 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the second quarter valued at $345,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 10.7% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 33,784 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after acquiring an additional 3,270 shares during the period. 68.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Artisan Partners Asset Management alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on APAM shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set an “inline” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Artisan Partners Asset Management currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.00.

In other Artisan Partners Asset Management news, Director Tench Coxe purchased 220,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $45.39 per share, for a total transaction of $9,985,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 19.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE APAM opened at $48.19 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.76. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.06 and a fifty-two week high of $57.65. The company has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 1.77.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The asset manager reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.01. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 27.70% and a return on equity of 168.02%. The firm had revenue of $316.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were given a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 15th. This is a boost from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.88%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s payout ratio is 86.12%.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Company Profile

Artisan Partners Asset Management, Inc operates as an investment management company, which provides investment strategies to clients globally. It offers investment management services to institutions and through intermediaries that operate with institutional-like decision-making processes and have longer-term investment horizons, by means of separate accounts and mutual funds.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM).

Receive News & Ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.