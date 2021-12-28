Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. is one of the largest automotive retailers. Asbury offers customers an extensive range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicle sales and related financing and insurance, vehicle maintenance and repair services, replacement parts and service contracts. They sell used vehicles at all franchised dealership locations and stand-alone stores. Used vehicle sales include the sale of used vehicles to individual retail customers and the sale of used vehicles to other dealers at auction. They provide vehicle repair and maintenance services, sell replacement parts, and recondition used vehicles at all of our dealerships. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ABG. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Asbury Automotive Group from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Asbury Automotive Group from $205.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Truist Securities upgraded Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Truist upgraded Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded Asbury Automotive Group to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.89.

Shares of ABG stock traded up $2.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $169.52. 7,967 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 281,837. The firm has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $178.36. Asbury Automotive Group has a 1 year low of $137.16 and a 1 year high of $230.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $7.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.36 by $1.00. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 43.39% and a net margin of 5.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.08 EPS. Asbury Automotive Group’s quarterly revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Asbury Automotive Group will post 25.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABG. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Asbury Automotive Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,162,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in Asbury Automotive Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,975,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in Asbury Automotive Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $406,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 51.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 99,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,047,000 after acquiring an additional 33,835 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 14.7% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period.

