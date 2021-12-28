Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,521 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 36 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in NVR were worth $7,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wright Investors Service Inc. increased its position in shares of NVR by 2.9% in the third quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 211 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its position in shares of NVR by 2.8% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 542 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,598,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NVR by 0.9% in the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 753 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,610,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of NVR by 288.9% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 140 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of NVR by 100.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 302 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.02% of the company’s stock.

Get NVR alerts:

In related news, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy acquired 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4,860.00 per share, with a total value of $486,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas D. Eckert sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,242.15, for a total value of $6,814,795.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

NVR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on NVR from $6,300.00 to $5,770.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5,217.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5,359.25.

Shares of NYSE:NVR opened at $5,820.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 6.18 and a quick ratio of 3.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5,337.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $5,123.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.27 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 0.98. NVR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3,885.00 and a 1 year high of $5,982.44.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The construction company reported $86.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $88.77 by ($2.33). The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 39.55% and a net margin of 13.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $65.11 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 331.52 earnings per share for the current year.

NVR declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, November 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to buy up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

NVR Profile

NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. The Homebuilding segment sells and builds homes under the trade names Ryan Homes, NVHomes, Fox Ridge Homes and Heartland Homes.

Featured Article: What is Put Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR).

Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.