Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Decreases Holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 134,491 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,438 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $6,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CAH. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Cardinal Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Cardinal Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Cardinal Health by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new position in Cardinal Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cardinal Health by 96.0% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Ola M. Snow sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total transaction of $491,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CAH opened at $51.36 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.23. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.85 and a fifty-two week high of $62.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.47 billion, a PE ratio of 13.27, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.03). Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 89.90% and a net margin of 0.68%. The business had revenue of $43.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. Cardinal Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a $0.4908 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is presently 50.65%.

CAH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cardinal Health currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.10.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

