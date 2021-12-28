Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Decreases Stock Position in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) by 9.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,207 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,941 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $6,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vail Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Vail Resorts by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Vail Resorts by 150.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Vail Resorts by 1,510.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Vail Resorts alerts:

Shares of Vail Resorts stock opened at $330.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.93 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $341.54 and a 200 day moving average of $324.10. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $261.41 and a fifty-two week high of $376.24.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported ($3.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.65) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $175.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.77 million. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 7.90%. Vail Resorts’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($3.63) EPS. Analysts forecast that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 7.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 27th. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.23%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Vail Resorts from $367.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Vail Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Vail Resorts from $308.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vail Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Vail Resorts from $310.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vail Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $335.43.

In other Vail Resorts news, insider Robert A. Katz sold 98,209 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.60, for a total transaction of $32,467,895.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Nathan Mark Gronberg sold 175 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.89, for a total transaction of $60,180.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 103,027 shares of company stock valued at $34,099,380 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, RockResorts, NPS concessionaire properties, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation operations, and mountain resort golf operations.

Further Reading: Death Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN).

Receive News & Ratings for Vail Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vail Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.