Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 73,532 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,456 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $7,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,789,343 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,460,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495,404 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,410,555 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,915,686,000 after purchasing an additional 307,132 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,679,730 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $446,680,000 after purchasing an additional 936,245 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,244,562 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $401,677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,432 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Exact Sciences by 7.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,093,631 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $259,864,000 after acquiring an additional 153,054 shares during the last quarter. 88.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $125.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Exact Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Exact Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $160.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.64.

NASDAQ:EXAS opened at $74.54 on Tuesday. Exact Sciences Co. has a 1-year low of $73.41 and a 1-year high of $159.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $87.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The medical research company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $456.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.04 million. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 11.53% and a negative net margin of 46.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.36) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Exact Sciences Co. will post -3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 16,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total transaction of $1,588,637.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 17,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total transaction of $1,599,183.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which focuses on the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer. It developed Cologuard, a screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. The company was founded on February 10, 1995 and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

