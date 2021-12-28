Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $7.63 Million Holdings in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) by 0.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 794,613 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in PG&E were worth $7,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in shares of PG&E in the second quarter worth $33,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of PG&E by 163.1% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,770 shares in the last quarter. Price Michael F bought a new stake in shares of PG&E in the second quarter worth $51,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in PG&E by 334.7% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 4,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in PG&E during the second quarter worth $65,000. 78.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PG&E alerts:

NYSE PCG opened at $11.91 on Tuesday. PG&E Co. has a 1 year low of $8.24 and a 1 year high of $12.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.02). PG&E had a negative net margin of 1.81% and a positive return on equity of 9.34%. The company had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. PG&E’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that PG&E Co. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Arno Lockheart Harris acquired 8,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.81 per share, for a total transaction of $100,089.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of PG&E from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.67.

PG&E Company Profile

PG&E Corp. is a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. It specializes in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Article: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG).

Receive News & Ratings for PG&E Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PG&E and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.