Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Trims Stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. reduced its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) by 11.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,104 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $5,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rodgers Brothers Inc. increased its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 0.3% during the second quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 29,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,899,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 3.9% during the second quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 2,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1.7% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 0.7% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,494,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 4.7% during the second quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 2,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fortune Brands Home & Security alerts:

FBHS stock opened at $104.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.40 and a 52 week high of $114.00.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 26.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. This is a boost from Fortune Brands Home & Security’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s payout ratio is currently 19.19%.

FBHS has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $114.00 to $109.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.50.

In other news, insider Cheri M. Phyfer sold 23,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.15, for a total transaction of $2,398,772.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Company Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc manufactures and supplies home and security products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Outdoors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities, for the kitchen, bath and other parts.

Recommended Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.