ATB Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for TransAlta (NYSE:TAC)

ATB Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) in a report published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a C$17.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities upped their target price on TransAlta from C$16.50 to C$17.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on TransAlta from C$14.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. National Bankshares upped their target price on TransAlta from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. CIBC upped their target price on TransAlta from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on TransAlta from C$18.00 to C$17.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TransAlta currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.90.

TransAlta stock opened at $11.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.82. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.79 and a beta of 1.16. TransAlta has a fifty-two week low of $7.24 and a fifty-two week high of $11.80.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported ($1.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($1.51). The firm had revenue of $675.10 million for the quarter. TransAlta had a negative net margin of 23.44% and a positive return on equity of 5.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.37) EPS. Analysts expect that TransAlta will post -1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.039 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio is currently -8.29%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in TransAlta during the second quarter worth approximately $2,379,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in TransAlta by 196.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 100,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 66,383 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in TransAlta by 14.8% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,275,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,695,000 after purchasing an additional 164,600 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in TransAlta by 1.3% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 1,497,903 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,849,000 after purchasing an additional 19,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in TransAlta by 63.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 407,148 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,062,000 after purchasing an additional 158,307 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.57% of the company’s stock.

TransAlta Company Profile

TransAlta Corp. engages in the generation and distribution of electricity through wind, hydro, gas and coal power plants. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind & Solar, Hydro, Energy Marketing and Corporate. The Canadian Coal, U.S.

